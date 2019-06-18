Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star Has 'Essentially Ghosted' Celtics Ahead of Free Agency

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Friday, March 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving reportedly may be distancing himself from the Boston Celtics ahead of free agency.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Irving has "essentially ghosted" the Celtics and has had "little, if any, communication" with the organization in recent weeks.

If Irving declines the player option in his contract for 2019-20 as expected, he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the previous two campaigns in Boston.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Draft, Free Agency Trade Rumors Tracker

    👻 Kyrie ‘Ghosting’ Celtics 🍿 Horford to Become UFA 👀 Kawhi Focused on Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Draft, Free Agency Trade Rumors Tracker

    👻 Kyrie ‘Ghosting’ Celtics 🍿 Horford to Become UFA 👀 Kawhi Focused on Clippers

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Blockbusters That Would Blow Up Draft Night 🤯

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Blockbusters That Would Blow Up Draft Night 🤯

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Al Horford to Become UFA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Al Horford to Become UFA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tempting Draft Prospects Teams Should Avoid

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tempting Draft Prospects Teams Should Avoid

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report