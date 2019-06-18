Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star Has 'Essentially Ghosted' Celtics Ahead of Free Agency

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving reportedly may be distancing himself from the Boston Celtics ahead of free agency.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Irving has "essentially ghosted" the Celtics and has had "little, if any, communication" with the organization in recent weeks.

If Irving declines the player option in his contract for 2019-20 as expected, he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the previous two campaigns in Boston.

