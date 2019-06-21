Woj: Kevin Durant 'Focused' on Making FA Decision Independent of Kyrie Irving

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will make his upcoming free-agency decision independent of anyone, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Real GM) on the network's NBA draft telecast.

"One thing I'm told is he is really focused on making his decision independently of anyone else and that includes Kyrie Irving," Wojnarowski said.

"He's at a point in his career where he's going to decide really essentially on a four-year deal elsewhere or a five-year deal with Golden State, where he's going to spend the rest of his prime."

Durant and Irving have long been connected during the 2019 free-agency period, as Nick Schwartz of For The Win noted.

Wojnarowski also said that the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are "significant considerations" for the 10-time All-Star.

Durant, 30, averaged 26.0 points on 52.4 percent shooting last season. The 2013-14 NBA MVP suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals and will miss the 2019-20 campaign, per Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

That hasn't stopped teams' reported interest in Durant, however. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on First Take (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead) last Thursday that the Warriors intended to offer KD a five-year max deal.

Wojnarowski also said on ESPN's NBA Draft Preview show (h/t Nets Daily) Wednesday that the Nets and Knicks "are very much in the fight to get" Durant.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote last Thursday that Durant was one of three stars the Clippers were "actively pursuing," with the other two being Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and ex-New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis (prior to being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers).

For his part, Irving looks headed to Brooklyn, with Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily writing that "sources close to both the [Nets] and [Irving] believe they’re 'close' to a done deal."

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the Nets are making moves to acquire Durant and Irving, including a draft-day trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that brought the team to just $2 million short of the cap space required to add the duo. Brooklyn traded the No. 27 overall pick to L.A.

Lewis also reported the Nets are interested in Irving with or without Durant.

We'll see whether the duo heads to Brooklyn, Manhattan or L.A. together (or apart) shortly, as free agency begins Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.