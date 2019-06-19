Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Raptors Closing the Gap on Clippers; LA Still Front-Runner

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites to land Toronto Raptors forward and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN's NBA Draft Preview Show on Wednesday (h/t Mike Zavagno of Fear the Sword) that the Raps have "closed the gap."

However, Wojnarowski also said Toronto is still a clear underdog to land Leonard and that it is "running out of time" to convince Leonard to stay.

The 27-year-old averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals during the Raptors' postseason run, which culminated in a six-game NBA Finals victory over the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.