Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Raptors Closing the Gap on Clippers; LA Still Front-Runner

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 20, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy during the Toronto Raptors Championship Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites to land Toronto Raptors forward and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN's NBA Draft Preview Show on Wednesday (h/t Mike Zavagno of Fear the Sword) that the Raps have "closed the gap."

However, Wojnarowski also said Toronto is still a clear underdog to land Leonard and that it is "running out of time" to convince Leonard to stay.

The 27-year-old averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals during the Raptors' postseason run, which culminated in a six-game NBA Finals victory over the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors.

       

