Every Team's Top Potential Free-Agent Targets After 2019 NBA Draft

Houston Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha

Thabo Sefolosha is not Jimmy Butler, who the Rockets are "expected" to aggressively chase, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brian T. Smith. This tends to happen when teams don't have cap space or clear paths to manufacturing some: They're forced to set their sights lower.

Houston has an outside chance of grinding out enough distance between itself and the luxury-tax apron, which would put the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception in play. Counting on that flexibility is a stretch. And even if they get it, they aren't in a position to spend it on one guy.

Looking at Sefolosha is a payroll-proof move. He shouldn't command much, if anything, more than the minimum, and he upgrades the Rockets' frontcourt switchability.

Over 85 percent of his possessions were played at the 4 last season, during which time the Jazz posted a 96.1 defensive rating, and he drained 43.6 percent of his threes. He might only be good for 15ish minutes per game, but he makes Houston better.

Another target: Reggie Bullock

Miami Heat: Justin Holiday

Miami needs more secondary ball-handlers and wings in general. Drafting Tyler Herro takes care of the former—according to Tyler Herro.

"Since I got to Kentucky, I continued to improve in every aspect of my game," he said, per MassLive.com's Ansar Khan. "A lot of teams haven't seen what I can do with the ball in my hands. I think I can play in the pick-and-roll, make threes off that."

Perhaps the Heat will give Herro the long leash he'll need to showcase his creation. But they're a veteran team with playoff aspirations (for now). And even if they give him extensive run, he's not much of a wing defender.

Justin Holiday is no airtight stopper himself, and his stock took a nosedive once he was traded to the Grizzlies. But he was a competent pick-and-roll initiator while with the Bulls and has the wingspan to defend the traditional wing spots.

Also: The Heat cannot be too choosy. They forecast as a luxury-tax team unless they lop off chunks of salary. They'll need to cross their fingers for Holiday to fall inside a price range that is unlikely to include them peddling their entire mini mid-level exception.

Another target: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Oklahoma City Thunder: Garrett Temple

Anyone in line to make more than the league minimum may be too lucrative of an investment for the Thunder. They made Steven Adams, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder "very available" ahead of the draft in hopes of skirting the luxury tax, according to SI.com's Jake Fischer.

Significantly tapping into their mid-level exception could be out of the question. That doesn't bode well for their offseason spending. They can still change course, but cost-cutting may be their default mode after paying the repeater tax.

Finding wings who can handle the ball and knock down threes on a beggar's dime is a special brand of challenging. The Thunder didn't help their immediate prospects by adding Darius Bazley in the draft. His shot selection will take time to straighten out, and they don't have the margin of error necessary to give him creative license.

Garrett Temple does not solve all the problems. His ball control is iffy when tasked with running plays in volume; he coughed up possession 25 percent of the time when initiating pick-and-rolls with the Clippers and wants for an attack mode.

The Thunder's pecking order is better suited to his skill set. They have Paul George and Russell Westbrook to run the show. Temple can be a spot playmaker who spends most of his time launching threes off the catch. He's shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc since 2015-16 and knocked down 37.8 percent of his standstill threebies this past year.

Another target: Darius Miller

Portland Trail Blazers: James Ennis

Portland needs wings who can hit off-the-bounce jumpers. Sophomore-year Anfernee Simons will fill part of the quota if he's given a more prominent role. Nassir Little, selected at No. 25, might do the trick in time, but he should be limited to catch-and-shoot looks until he plays more under control. (We also all know head coach Terry Stotts isn't leaning heavily on a newbie.)

Addressing this void will be tough. Re-signing Al-Farouq Aminu drags the Blazers over the tax line, and they'll be awfully close to it if he leaves.

Mini-MLE targets won't do everything Portland needs. We can't even be sure general manager Neil Olshey will throw around the full amount. James Ennis is a hedge against the Blazers' price range. It shouldn't take the entire MLE to get him, but he offers better than minimum value.

Ball-handling isn't his specialty, and his career three-point splits are both wild and bogged down by tiny sample sizes. But he is a reliable enough set shooter, and his defense on the wings saved the Sixers more than a few times during the playoffs. Portland might get away with playing him at the 4 for small bursts.

For those who want the Blazers to target a center while Jusuf Nurkic recovers from compound fractures in his left leg: I hear you. But bigs are easier to scrounge up on a tight budget. Ditto for reserve guards. Combo forwards and wings are scarcer finds.

Another target: Markieff Morris

Utah Jazz: Wilson Chandler

Utah is only confined to the bargain bin because its main attraction is already in the bag. Mike Conley arms the offense with the second from-scratch creator it has needed for years, and the Jazz are scarier for it.

But breaking bread with the Grizzlies chewed up most of their cap space and Jae Crowder. They now have the room exception to dangle unless they waive Derrick Favors and a versatility-sapping void up front.

Crowder was paramount to the small-ball 4 lineups that have proved so effective over the past two seasons. Without him, the Jazz have Joe Ingles and Georges Niang as their primary options in those situations. They can also re-sign Thabo Sefolosha.

Wilson Chandler won't incite too much excitement as an alternative. He is 32, a suspect shooter and has battled injuries off and on for much of his career. But he's affordable, and more importantly, he wants to play the 4.

"I'm more comfortable at the 4," he said in March, per the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner. "Most of my career I've always played the 4. But right now we've got [Danilo Gallinari] at the 4, so it's just a matter of fitting in."

Both the Clippers and Sixers notched monster offensive ratings with Chandler at power forward. Los Angeles' defense wasn't so hot, but Philly's survived.

The Jazz are at least as suited as the Sixers to navigate Chandler's minutes at the 4, and they shouldn't be chased away by his wild-card shooting. Crowder was hardly a beacon of consistency, and Chandler nailed 40 percent of his spot-up threes and 45.3 percent of his wide-open treys last season.

Another target: Darius Miller

