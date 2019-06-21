Peru vs. Brazil: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Brazil and Peru will meet at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Saturday, with Group A of the 2019 Copa America coming to a tense close.

The tournament hosts are joint-leaders of Group A alongside Peru and should finish top if they secure a draw or better, due to the fact they're one better off in goal difference.

But third-placed Venezuela are lurking and could still finish top of the pool if they beat Bolivia in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

La Vinotinto have secured two 0-0 draws so far and are two points off the summit, meaning a win of four goals or more would pull them up to first if Brazil had another stalemate. Qualification could even come down to fair play or lots if the pair are tied on goal difference come full time.

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venu: Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.) Premier Player (UK)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)

Odds

Peru: 4-11

Draw: 7-2

Brazil: 17-2

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

The absence of injured Neymar hasn't helped Brazil's campaign on home soil thus far, although the early signs looked promising after they managed a 3-0 win over Group A whipping boys Bolivia.

Peru almost replicated that result when they beat La Verde 3-1 on Tuesday, and like Brazil, they too ran out a goalless result against Venezuela to make for an almost identical track record thus far.

But Brazil have formed a habit of disappointing in major competitions over recent years, and sportswriter Sacha Pisani highlighted Peru have previous when it comes to upsetting the Selecao:

It wasn't for Brazil's lack of trying that they failed to beat Venezuela on Matchday 2 where they had two goals disallowed, per OptaJavier:

Peru look to again be near their best after conceding once in 180 minutes at the 2019 Copa, and legend Paolo Guerrero reminded their attack can be clinical, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

The 35-year-old is Peru's all-time top-scorer with 36 goals and is one example of how experience can lend itself well to tournaments such as this:

Philippe Coutinho netted two goals for Brazil in their hammering of Bolivia but failed to take the same grip on their draw with Venezuela, and the same could be said for most in Tite's camp.

Venezuela don't look likely to stack up the kind of goal surplus needed to take them above their peers if all goes to plan, but Brazil still need to be wary of the potential pitfalls approaching a tough test from Peru.