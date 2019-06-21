Peru vs. Brazil: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Peru vs. Brazil: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa AmericaJune 21, 2019
Brazil and Peru will meet at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Saturday, with Group A of the 2019 Copa America coming to a tense close.
The tournament hosts are joint-leaders of Group A alongside Peru and should finish top if they secure a draw or better, due to the fact they're one better off in goal difference.
But third-placed Venezuela are lurking and could still finish top of the pool if they beat Bolivia in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
La Vinotinto have secured two 0-0 draws so far and are two points off the summit, meaning a win of four goals or more would pull them up to first if Brazil had another stalemate. Qualification could even come down to fair play or lots if the pair are tied on goal difference come full time.
Date: Saturday, June 22
Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Venu: Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.) Premier Player (UK)
TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)
Odds
Peru: 4-11
Draw: 7-2
Brazil: 17-2
Via Oddschecker.com.
Preview
The absence of injured Neymar hasn't helped Brazil's campaign on home soil thus far, although the early signs looked promising after they managed a 3-0 win over Group A whipping boys Bolivia.
Peru almost replicated that result when they beat La Verde 3-1 on Tuesday, and like Brazil, they too ran out a goalless result against Venezuela to make for an almost identical track record thus far.
But Brazil have formed a habit of disappointing in major competitions over recent years, and sportswriter Sacha Pisani highlighted Peru have previous when it comes to upsetting the Selecao:
Sacha Pisani @Sachk0
Brazil will play Peru in Sao Paulo on Saturday (local time), while Venezuela face Bolivia in Belo Horizonte. Peru topped the group when #BRA failed to progress at 2016 #CopaAmerica.
It wasn't for Brazil's lack of trying that they failed to beat Venezuela on Matchday 2 where they had two goals disallowed, per OptaJavier:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
37-1 - In the 0-0 draw against Venezuela, Brazil 🇧🇷 attempted their most crosses (37) but had their least shots on target (1) in a game of the last four Copa America tournaments (2011, 2015, 2016, 2019). Blurry. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/OXRlRwrLEv
Peru look to again be near their best after conceding once in 180 minutes at the 2019 Copa, and legend Paolo Guerrero reminded their attack can be clinical, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_AUS
👏 With Peru trailing 1-0, main man Paolo Guerrero delivered once again, inspiring his side to a 3-1 win over Bolivia. https://t.co/cFQTm2yE0r Watch Brazil v Venezuela on beIN 1 & CONNECT from 10.30am AEST https://t.co/BRyDgDPx4G
The 35-year-old is Peru's all-time top-scorer with 36 goals and is one example of how experience can lend itself well to tournaments such as this:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
11 - Peruvian 🇵🇪 Paolo Guerrero is the current active player with the most goals scored in Copa America tournaments (11 goals in 19 games). Killer. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/91JsO9ShU2
Philippe Coutinho netted two goals for Brazil in their hammering of Bolivia but failed to take the same grip on their draw with Venezuela, and the same could be said for most in Tite's camp.
Venezuela don't look likely to stack up the kind of goal surplus needed to take them above their peers if all goes to plan, but Brazil still need to be wary of the potential pitfalls approaching a tough test from Peru.
USWNT Beats Sweden to Win Group F
Next up: Round of 16 vs. Spain on Monday