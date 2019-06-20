Maurizio Sarri Says He Wants to Help Cristiano Ronaldo Break Records at Juventus

Michael Probst/Associated Press

New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is eager to help Cristiano Ronaldo break records with the Old Lady, and he plans on adapting his formation to the strengths of his key players, rather than fitting them into his system.

Sarri gave his first press conference as the Bianconeri head coach on Thursday and said he can't wait to work with Ronaldo, describing it as a "step forward":

Serie A's single-season scoring record of 36 goals, which Gonzalo Higuain set under Sarri, is a particular record he has an eye on:

The team's tactical setup will depend on the best fit of two or three key players:

Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are likely to be those key players:

Sarri has returned to Italy after a single season with Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League and guided the Blues to third place in the Premier League.

He previously coached Napoli, Juventus' main title rivals in recent years, and turned Higuain into one of Serie A's most prolific scorers.

Higuain left Napoli for Juventus in 2016 after his record-breaking season, and he reunited with Sarri at Chelsea on loan during the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 31-year-old could still have a future in Turin, but according to Sarri, the decision will be his:

Sarri's appointment came with some controversy, as the tactician has criticised Juventus in the past and at one point even showed a group of fans his middle finger.

He said that controversy is in the past, however:

He showed up to his introductory press conference in a suit, rather than the casual look he often has on the sidelines, and he was asked whether the new outfit will also be seen on match days.

Sarri parried that question with a joke:

The 60-year-old has big shoes to fill, as Juventus have won eight consecutive Serie A titles, with the last five coming under Massimiliano Allegri. Antonio Conte, who won the first three and then coached Chelsea, will be in charge of rivals Inter Milan next season, adding even more pressure.

On top of the domestic objectives, Juventus will also be gunning for their first UEFA Champions League triumph since 1996.