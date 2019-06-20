Maurizio Sarri Says He Wants to Help Cristiano Ronaldo Break Records at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri Says He Wants to Help Cristiano Ronaldo Break Records at JuventusJune 20, 2019
New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is eager to help Cristiano Ronaldo break records with the Old Lady, and he plans on adapting his formation to the strengths of his key players, rather than fitting them into his system.
Sarri gave his first press conference as the Bianconeri head coach on Thursday and said he can't wait to work with Ronaldo, describing it as a "step forward":
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
🎙 Sarri: "At @ChelseaFC I coached some very strong players, but training @Cristiano will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records." 📹🔴 https://t.co/uFS5gYYbaY #WelcomeSarri
Serie A's single-season scoring record of 36 goals, which Gonzalo Higuain set under Sarri, is a particular record he has an eye on:
footballitalia @footballitalia
Sarri: "I coached a player with the all-time #SerieA record for goals in a single season (Gonzalo Higuain at #Napoli). I'd like to make that two. It'd be an enormous satisfaction" https://t.co/YLDJtSRzs4 #Juventus #CR7
The team's tactical setup will depend on the best fit of two or three key players:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Sarri:"You have to have clear ideas on 2 or 3 players who can really make a difference for the team & then give them an environment to truly express themselves. Then the formation is dictated by that" #SarriDay
Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are likely to be those key players:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
🎙 Sarri: "When you have a player with the qualities of @PauDybala_JR or @Cristiano they can play in any role. What can change is only the interpretation of the role." 📹🔴 https://t.co/uFS5gYYbaY #WelcomeSarri
Sarri has returned to Italy after a single season with Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League and guided the Blues to third place in the Premier League.
He previously coached Napoli, Juventus' main title rivals in recent years, and turned Higuain into one of Serie A's most prolific scorers.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus?
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
Higuain left Napoli for Juventus in 2016 after his record-breaking season, and he reunited with Sarri at Chelsea on loan during the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.
The 31-year-old could still have a future in Turin, but according to Sarri, the decision will be his:
footballitalia @footballitalia
Sarri on Dybala, Costa & Higuain: "Dybala is talented, Douglas Costa is a potential top player & we must see how we can build around them. Pipa is a lad I love a great deal and it depends on him if he remains" https://t.co/YLDJtSRzs4 #Juventus #CFC
footballitalia @footballitalia
Sarri on Higuain: "He is a #Juventus player, we'll talk after his holiday. Gonzalo has the characteristics that allow him to play with anyone. If he can give a strong reaction to last season, he can play another 3-4 years at a high level" https://t.co/YLDJtSRzs4 #CFC
Sarri's appointment came with some controversy, as the tactician has criticised Juventus in the past and at one point even showed a group of fans his middle finger.
He said that controversy is in the past, however:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Sarri on giving the finger to #Juventus supporters: "That was a mistake, I said that at the time. It was a gesture to 10 or 12 stupid people, it wasn't a reaction towards all Juve fans. I shouldn't have done it but it is in the past" #SarriDay
He showed up to his introductory press conference in a suit, rather than the casual look he often has on the sidelines, and he was asked whether the new outfit will also be seen on match days.
Sarri parried that question with a joke:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Sarri on how he'll dress on match days: "I'll have to talk to the club. I'd prefer not to wear a suit & tie on the touchline but you can be sure I won't be naked given my age..."
The 60-year-old has big shoes to fill, as Juventus have won eight consecutive Serie A titles, with the last five coming under Massimiliano Allegri. Antonio Conte, who won the first three and then coached Chelsea, will be in charge of rivals Inter Milan next season, adding even more pressure.
On top of the domestic objectives, Juventus will also be gunning for their first UEFA Champions League triumph since 1996.
Paratici: We're Very Fond of Pogba
Is Juventus' sporting director trying to tell us something?