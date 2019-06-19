Report: Kevin Durant Planned Vacation with Kyrie Irving Before Achilles Injury

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Prior to suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was planning a vacation with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, per Frank Isola of The Athletic.

Per Isola, the trip's purpose was "to spend quality time together and map out their respective futures."

Durant can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported on June 12 that Irving is not opting in to his deal and will become a free agent.

According to Isola, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets "are very much in play" for Durant despite an injury that could keep him sidelined all of next season. The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the Nets believe they are "frontrunners" to sign Irving.

However, the New York Post's Brian Lewis threw a curveball regarding the Nets' plan:

"The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn't bringing the injured [Kevin] Durant with him.

"Other teams had already backed off of pursuing Irving with similar concerns over the way things went awry in Boston. If the Nets do the same, it would mean keeping [D'Angelo] Russell, who is a younger and cheaper option as a restricted free agent."

Durant and Irving were long connected to the New York Knicks, to the point where Adam Sandler implored the duo to come to Madison Square Garden during his performance as Opera Man on Saturday Night Live.

Stephen A. Smith also said on ESPN's First Take in May that Knicks owner James Dolan was willing to do whatever it took to land the duo in blue and orange.

Rumors of a Durant-Irving connection on the Knicks have faded, however, and it isn't a guarantee the two will land in Brooklyn either.

Irving and Durant may or may not land in New York, but they could both be heading to the same destination. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in March on the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area) that "their relationship is as strong as ever."

The 30-year-old Durant averaged 26.0 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year. The 27-year-old Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds.