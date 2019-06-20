NBA Draft 2019: Start Time, Order, Prospects Guide and Mock Draft Predictions

David Sherman/Getty Images

The NBA's offseason overhaul is both in full swing and ready to explode.

An early flurry of trade activity—headlined by Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz—has started to shift the basketball landscape, and Thursday's draft will plant 60 prospects across it.

The first three selections seem essentially set in stone, with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett likely getting picked in that order. Starting with selection No. 4, it could be a wild night.

We'll run through a full draft guide before the actual selection process gets going.

NBA Draft TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

4. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers): Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

6. Phoenix Suns: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

9. Washington Wizards: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

15. Detroit Pistons: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

16. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets): PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

18. Indiana Pacers: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

22. Boston Celtics: Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

23. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz): Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

28. Golden State Warriors: Nicolas Claxton, PF/C, Georgia

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): KZ Okpala, SF/PF, Stanford

30. Detroit Pistons (via Milwaukee Bucks): Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

While Williamson didn't start the year atop the draft board, the 6'7", 285-pounder claimed pole position early on and never relinquished it.

He brilliantly combines power and grace inside the lines, with the former yielding posterizing finishes on a nightly basis and the latter delivering the quick-twitch moments, nimble mobility and near-flawless footwork to elude anyone in his path.

For anyone thinking he's merely a highlight supplier, his per-game averages of 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks vehemently disagree.

Defensively, he can switch through all five positions, lock down the perimeter and erase anything in his zip code around the rim.

Presumed No. 2 pick Morant looks like a Russell Westbrook reboot. Morant's combination of elite athleticism and elite floor vision means he can go viral with thunderous dunks or delicious dimes. While he shares some of Westbrook's struggles with outside shooting (career 34.3 percent) and ball control (5.2 turnovers per night this past season), Morant's activity usually makes up for his mistakes.

Barrett was the early favorite to go first, so the fact he's going third shows he hit a couple of hiccups along the way. He can suffer from bouts of tunnel vision, and some questionable shot selection led to an unspectacular conversion rate from the field (45.4 percent) and an abysmal one from distance (30.8).

But his offensive arsenal is jam-packed with shot-creation skills and an ability to ignite from anywhere. Even if his season hit a few unexpected snags, it still wound up as a record-setter. His 860 points set a new high mark for a freshman at Duke (or any ACC school) and were the second-most in a single season by any Blue Devil ever.

Jarrett Culver enjoyed a meteoric rise in his second go-round with the Red Raiders, helping them play the best defense in the country and leading them to the national title game. He paced his 31-win team in points (18.5 per game), rebounds (6.4) and assists (3.7).

Despite suffering a season-ending meniscus tear early into his fifth contest, Darius Garland made a major impression in a miniature sample. He had at least 19 points and three triples in three of his four full outings, displaying an ability to ditch defenders off the dribble and shred nets from distance.

De'Andre Hunter showed significant three-and-D potential throughout the season, but he saved his best for last. If his 27 points, nine rebounds and four three-pointers weren't enough in the Cavaliers' first-ever national championship, he also held Culver to just 15 points on 5-of-22 shooting.

Coby White served as the offensive catalyst for the 29-win Tar Heels, leading them in assists (4.1) and sitting second in scoring (16.1). The speedster will be a tone-setter for his NBA team, and he could make a major mark in the points column any given night, as he poured in 27-plus five different times.

Jaxson Hayes fits the mold of a non-shooting modern big man. His combination of length, mobility and athleticism help him thrive in the rim-running role, and his 74.0 free-throw percentage suggests he may offer a hint of shooting at some point in his career.

Cam Reddish, the third fiddle for the Blue Devils, never found the same rhythm as his higher-profile teammates, but his lofty ceiling still makes him a top-10 prospect. At worst, he'll be a versatile defender who can shoot and distribute. At best, his wide array of dribble moves could make him a featured scorer.

Rounding out our top 10 is Kevin Porter Jr., a polarizing prospect who had an up-and-down season at USC. While injuries, inconsistency and a team suspension all limited his impact, he has the handles and shot-making (41.2 percent from range) to give him a chance at one day enjoying NBA stardom.