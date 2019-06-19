Video: John Cena Pays Up on Bet Made with Logan Allen After Making Padres Debut

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

John Cena is a man of his word.

The San Diego Padres and Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune shared interviews with the professional wrestler in which he explained his friendship with pitcher Logan Allen and why the two made a $1 bet:

Cena spoke with Allen for hours at a steakhouse after they initially met and bet the southpaw he wouldn't reach the major leagues. Allen did just that during Tuesday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing seven shutout innings and even tallying a hit and run scored on the offensive end.

"I really wanted to pay the bet," Cena said while explaining he stayed in touch with Allen—who warmed up to the wrestler's entrance theme The Time Is Now on Tuesday.

Cena was in attendance for Tuesday's game and then paid Allen the $1 on the mound at Petco Park prior to Wednesday's contest. He wrote, "To Logan, I was wrong" on the front and signed it while saying "The hard work starts now" on the back.

If Tuesday's performance was any indication, Allen figures to be in the major leagues for the foreseeable future. He was the Padres' No. 7 prospect at the start of the 2019 campaign, per MLB.com.