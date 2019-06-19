Danny Green Says He Wants to Sign New Contract with Raptors in Free Agency

NBA Photos/Getty Images

While most of the focus has been on Kawhi Leonard's future in Toronto, the man who came to the Raptors with him seems ready to re-sign.

Danny Green appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday and said he hopes to return to Toronto next season.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I would like to be back in Toronto and hopefully get everybody to run it back again. When you have a group like that, it's special," Green said.

Green, a New York native, also mentioned that he would prefer signing with the Brooklyn Nets over the Knicks if he were to return home and leave Toronto.

"As of right now, probably in Brooklyn," Green said when asked to choose between the two. "I know some of the guys there. Sean Marks was a Spurs guy...it seems like they're doing pretty well. They're a playoff team. Things are going well for them right now. Both teams have a lot of room for growth. They gotta move in the right direction soon."

Green, who turns 32 this month, added interest from the Lakers would be "great," but his focus is on signing in Toronto. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists and shot 45.5 percent from three after coming over with Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs last summer. Leonard is also an unrestricted free agent, which Green admits could alter his plans.

"I think his decision changes a lot of things for a lot of people, not just myself," Green said. "It also might change a lot of decisions for the front office. They might be like, 'You know what? We might want to change the whole thing.' Start over, stay young and start fresh."

Green's point is a good one. If Leonard leaves, the overwhelming odds are the Raptors will begin a rebuild. That could mean trading Kyle Lowry and would certainly mean the exploration of moving off veterans on the roster. Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has never been one to be overly satisfied with the status quo, so Leonard essentially holds the future of the franchise in his hands.

Green, meanwhile, would have no shortage of suitors if he chose to move on. His combination of three-point shooting, playoff experience and defense is worth whatever premium he'll command on the open market.