Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah Syndergaard

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Mets spent the winter adding pieces under new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen with designs on contending. Things haven't gone according to plan.

Entering play Wednesday, the Mets were 35-38 and 7.5 games out in the National League East. That's not an insurmountable disadvantage in mid-June, but it means they'll need to get scalding hot before the July 31 trade deadline or accept their status as sellers.

If the latter happens, Noah Syndergaard will be one of New York's most alluring assets.

The right-hander is on the injured list with a hamstring strain. He's also posted a 4.55 ERA in 95 innings. His 3.60 FIP suggests a degree of misfortune, however.

Mostly, he's an accomplished 26-year-old with electric stuff who's controllable through 2021. If he returns to health and the Mets make him available, suitors will come calling.

In the event of a Thor trade, here's a look at a half-dozen plausible landing spots and the packages the Mets could demand in return.