Nationals' Max Scherzer Plans to Start vs. Phillies Despite Broken Nose Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer plans to start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday after suffering a broken nose Tuesday.

According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Scherzer has a black eye, but he told manager Dennis Martinez on Tuesday night, "Expect me to pitch." Scherzer is slated to start the second game of a day-night doubleheader, with Patrick Corbin getting the start for Washington in the opener.

Scherzer suffered the injury Tuesday during batting practice when he bunted the ball into his face:

The veteran righty was diagnosed with a broken nose, but his CT scan came back negative, per ESPN.com.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

