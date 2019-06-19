Nationals' Max Scherzer Plans to Start vs. Phillies Despite Broken Nose Injury

Nationals' Max Scherzer Plans to Start vs. Phillies Despite Broken Nose InjuryJune 19, 2019
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer plans to start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday after suffering a broken nose Tuesday.
According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Scherzer has a black eye, but he told manager Dennis Martinez on Tuesday night, "Expect me to pitch." Scherzer is slated to start the second game of a day-night doubleheader, with Patrick Corbin getting the start for Washington in the opener.
Scherzer suffered the injury Tuesday during batting practice when he bunted the ball into his face:
ESPN @espn
Max Scherzer broke his nose after taking a ball off the face during a bunting drill. https://t.co/M9o4hYBj0J
The veteran righty was diagnosed with a broken nose, but his CT scan came back negative, per ESPN.com.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
