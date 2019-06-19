Nationals' Max Scherzer Plans to Start vs. Phillies Despite Broken Nose Injury

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer plans to start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday after suffering a broken nose Tuesday.

According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Scherzer has a black eye, but he told manager Dennis Martinez on Tuesday night, "Expect me to pitch." Scherzer is slated to start the second game of a day-night doubleheader, with Patrick Corbin getting the start for Washington in the opener.

Scherzer suffered the injury Tuesday during batting practice when he bunted the ball into his face:

The veteran righty was diagnosed with a broken nose, but his CT scan came back negative, per ESPN.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

