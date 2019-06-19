Stephen A.: James Harden, Chris Paul Have Spoken; CP3 Denied Trade Request

Noah Graham/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shed more light on the reported drama between Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul during First Take on Wednesday.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Tuesday that Paul had requested a trade from the Rockets and that the relationship between Paul and Harden was "unsalvageable." According to Goodwill, the two also "went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the season."

Smith said Wednesday he had spoken to Paul and that the nine-time All-Star guard indicated he had never requested a trade. Smith also played down the idea Paul and Harden weren't on speaking terms:

"James Harden and Chris Paul have spoken. Did James Harden get back to Chris Paul initially? No he did not. Did it take a few weeks or whatever for them to connect? Sure it did, that happens. But in the end, they have spoken and this stuff about them ... not getting along with one another, that's not the real issue going on with Houston, which is why I say Max [Kellerman], it amounts to nothing as it pertains directly to CP3 and Harden."



