Stephen A.: James Harden, Chris Paul Have Spoken; CP3 Denied Trade Request

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: Chris Paul #3 and James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets look on during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors on April 30, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shed more light on the reported drama between Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul during First Take on Wednesday.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Tuesday that Paul had requested a trade from the Rockets and that the relationship between Paul and Harden was "unsalvageable." According to Goodwill, the two also "went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the season."

Smith said Wednesday he had spoken to Paul and that the nine-time All-Star guard indicated he had never requested a trade. Smith also played down the idea Paul and Harden weren't on speaking terms:

"James Harden and Chris Paul have spoken. Did James Harden get back to Chris Paul initially? No he did not. Did it take a few weeks or whatever for them to connect? Sure it did, that happens. But in the end, they have spoken and this stuff about them ... not getting along with one another, that's not the real issue going on with Houston, which is why I say Max [Kellerman], it amounts to nothing as it pertains directly to CP3 and Harden."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Dream FA Signing

    List the top free agents to add to your team's roster

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Every Team's Dream FA Signing

    List the top free agents to add to your team's roster

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Adding Kyrie Would Give LeBron His Best Big 3 Yet

    Bron + AD + Kyrie 😤

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adding Kyrie Would Give LeBron His Best Big 3 Yet

    Bron + AD + Kyrie 😤

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets to 'Aggressively' Target Jimmy Butler

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets to 'Aggressively' Target Jimmy Butler

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    How Would Jimmy Fit with the Rockets?

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    How Would Jimmy Fit with the Rockets?

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo