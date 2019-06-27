Ranking the Greatest NBA Power Forwards Since 2000

0 of 11

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

When considering the evolution of player roles in the NBA, no position has undergone a more drastic change since the turn of the millennium than power forward.

As the league began to embrace three-pointers, paint-clogging 4s shifted to space-providing shooters. That change put the spotlight on Tim Duncan's patented bank shot, Kevin Garnett's deep jumper and Dirk Nowitzki's high-arcing three.

And it helped shape the modern NBA.

The following rankings of the top power forwards from the past two decades are subjective, but we've considered individual production and accolades, contributions to team success and advanced metrics such win shares (WS), value over replacement player (VORP) and player efficiency rating (PER).

Only a player's production since the beginning of the 2000-01 season was taken into account here. Contributions before then are mentioned in career highlights but weren't measured.