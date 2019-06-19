Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Talks Golden Boot Win, UEL Final Defeat

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has credited Arsenal strike partner Alexandre Lacazette with helping him win the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Aubameyang shared the award with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after they each scored 22 league goals.

The Gabon striker told Arsenal's official website that he and Lacazette "have the same vision about football when we talk in the dressing room, the same ideas and the same feelings."

He continued:

"The fact that we understand each other is the thing that makes the difference in the games.

"That relationship definitely helped me to win the Golden Boot last season. It was a tough year, but I had the chance to score goals because the team played a great season. Of course, the last months were not the best in the Premier League, but the whole season, we put in a great effort.

"It meant a lot to win the Golden Boot. I am really happy and proud of it, especially to share the trophy with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. I really like these two guys. We are representing Africa so it is a good sign for the continent."

Though it took some experimenting, manager Unai Emery was able to fit the pair into his Arsenal setup:

It yielded some impressive results, as Aubameyang finished the campaign with 31 goals in all competitions, along with eight assists, while Lacazette scored 19 and created 13.

Their form played a key role in the Gunners' run to the UEFA Europa League final:

Arsenal were outclassed 4-1 by Chelsea in the final, though.

As Goal's Charles Watts observed, both players were kept quiet during the showpiece:

"Of course the season didn't end the way we wanted it to," Aubameyang added. "Losing a final like that is tough for everyone, the players, our families and the fans. We were all gutted in the dressing room after what happened in Baku, and that's when you need the people around you."

With the exception of Mesut Ozil, who endured a poor season and contributed just three assists over the course of the campaign, Aubameyang and Lacazette are perhaps the Gunners' only top-class players.

Had the German playmaker been at his best, the pair would have had even more ammunition to work with and could have surpassed their already impressive goal tallies.

Depending on Arsenal's business this summer, it seems whatever success they enjoy next season will largely come down to their strikers' form.