PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Drops MLS Hint: 'You Don't Know What Can Happen'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: French national soccer player Kylian Mbappe practices his throwing motion prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has suggested he would be open to a Major League Soccer move later in his career.

The 20-year-old spoke to ESPN and mentioned some of the high-profile European players to make the switch in recent years:

"We don't know what happens in football," he said, according to Goal's Peter Lynch. "Now in the USA, a lot of great players come after their careers in Europe, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo...great players.

"You don't know what can happen; maybe when I'm a little older I can think about this."

Mbappe has been in the United States on holiday since his season drew to a close:

The Frenchman has enjoyed a meteoric rise since he burst onto the scene with a breakout 2016-17 campaign with Monaco. Mbappe only turned 18 midway through that season, but he helped Monaco beat PSG to the Ligue 1 title and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The forward subsequently joined PSG and has won back-to-back league titles among other honours, and he also lifted the FIFA World Cup with France last year.

In the 2018-19 campaign, he plundered a remarkable 39 goals and 17 assists from just 43 appearances.

Per Lynch, the precocious star has been linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes amid interest from Real Madrid.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shut down talk of Mbappe leaving in the immediate future, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

As Mbappe noted, a possible MLS move would not come until later in his career anyway. Given his age, it could be a decade or more.

Most high-profile players from Europe, including those he mentioned, did not head there until they were well into their 30s.

As Ibrahimovic has shown most recently with 33 goals and 10 assists in 39 games for Los Angeles Galaxy as a 37-year-old, it's possible for top players to continue to make an impact in MLS even when they're past their prime.

