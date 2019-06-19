Report: Neymar Wants Return to Old House in Barcelona Amid PSG Exit Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar is reportedly looking for a house in Barcelona ahead of a potential return to his former club, and he wants to move back to where he lived in his first stint with the Blaugrana.

According to Gol (h/t AS), there are growing reports the Brazil star wants out of Paris Saint-Germain, and if he is looking to return to his old home, his next club will likely be Barcelona.

However, per Marca (h/t AS), Real Madrid could still be in the running for Neymar, and PSG may ask for Casemiro in a player-plus-cash deal.



Mundo Deportivo (h/t Get French Football News) have gone as far as to report that Neymar has said he wants to leave PSG:

Almost since the moment Neymar, 27, left Barca to join PSG for a world-record £200 million fee in August 2017, there have been reports he is not happy in the French capital.

He has had his good moments with PSG, winning a domestic treble in his first season at the club and successfully defending the Ligue 1 crown in 2018-19.

And his form has been brilliant, with his Ligue 1 record standing at 34 goals and 21 assists in 37 appearances.

However, Neymar has suffered with a number of bad injuries while at the Parc des Princes—he is also sidelined for Brazil's 2019 Copa America campaign—and he has seen his position as PSG's star player threatened by Kylian Mbappe.

Perhaps most significant is that his reputation as the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best player has been damaged, partially due to his "overindulgence in the Parisian lifestyle," according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

It doesn't help that PSG have failed to get past the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in either of the seasons Neymar has been at the club, so he has not been able to perform on the biggest stages.

But stepping out of Messi's shadow, a key reason cited for him departing Barca in the first place, has arguably done Neymar no good, and he could benefit from returning to a club where he is not the main focus:

PSG will need to be well compensated if they are to let him go, not least given the former Santos man's contract runs to 2022.

But the rumblings Neymar may depart Paris this summer seem to be getting louder, and it is becoming an increasingly likely scenario.