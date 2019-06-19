Copa America 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Wednesday

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Argentina play their second Group B match of the 2019 Copa America against Paraguay at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Wednesday.

It is arguably a must-win game for Lionel Messi's side after they lost their opener 2-0 to Colombia.

Los Cafeteros are back in action as well on Wednesday at the Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo against Qatar.

A victory for Colombia would make them the first side through to the knockout rounds.

Here are the full details for both fixtures (match odds via Oddschecker):

Colombia (4-11) vs. Qatar (41-4): 6:30 p.m. local (5:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Argentina (5-11) vs. Paraguay (8-1): 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live-streaming available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and ESPN+ in the USA, and Premier Player in the UK.

Hosts Brazil have been widely touted as strong favourites to win the 2019 Copa America.

But their disjointed performance in a 0-0 draw with Venezuela on Tuesday showed the Selecao are far from guaranteed to go all the way:

That performance should be a boost to the likes of Colombia and Argentina, who both have squads talented enough to have their own ambitions of winning the tournament.

Colombia will know Qatar are no pushovers after they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Paraguay in an entertaining clash on Sunday.

But while the Asian Cup champions have some decent players, Colombia have genuine stars in their ranks.

Most notable of them is James Rodriguez, who thrives with his national team.

He played a stunning cross in the buildup to Roger Martinez's fine opener against Argentina before Atalanta's Duvan Zapata wrapped up the three points four minutes from time.

With that victory, Colombia have valuable momentum, and they should have little trouble beating Qatar if their star players come to the fore again.

Argentina, meanwhile, continue to struggle to find a system in which their best players can thrive.

Sergio Aguero was largely anonymous against Colombia, and most importantly, Messi did not play his best as the problems that have so often dogged Argentina in the recent past were evident again:

It means La Albiceleste are under huge pressure to beat Paraguay on Wednesday, which is hardly an ideal scenario for a side lacking in mental fortitude.

Argentina are the No. 11-ranked side in the world, Paraguay are No. 36, and the 14-time Copa America winners are strong favourites to bounce back with a win on Wednesday.

But Argentina so rarely produce performances worthy of the personnel in their squad that Paraguay will fancy their chances of getting something from a side under pressure after their opening defeat.

Predictions: Colombia 2-1 Qatar; Argentina 1-1 Paraguay