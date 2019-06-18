Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Talks Masai Ujiri Rumors, Plans for New President

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards won't have a new president before NBA free agency begins, managing partner Ted Leonsis disclosed to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

Buckner included an official statement from Leonsis:

"I am very happy with the work and preparation Tommy Sheppard, Coach [Scott] Brooks and our staff have done and I'm confident we'll execute both the draft and free agency in an expert manner. Having that confidence has given me the freedom to continue the conversations I've been having on how to build a great organization and, as a result, I don't expect to make any decisions before the start of free agency."

Additionally, Leonsis denied the Wizards' pursuit of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that Washington was preparing to offer Ujiri, who constructed the roster that captured Toronto's first championship last week, a contract "that could approach $10 million annually and deliver him the opportunity for ownership equity."

Wojnarowski added that Leonsis was expected to ask for formal permission from Toronto to meet with Ujiri, but that is seemingly not going to happen.

