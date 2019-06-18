Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani Leading Los Angeles Angels Resurgence

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 18, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

The Los Angeles Angels' bats are heating up. Mike Trout leads the American League in home runs, and Albert Pujols is the 6th player to hit 200+ HR for multiple teams.

Watch the video above for all of the statistics. 


Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Scherzer Took a Ball Off His Face in a Bunting Drill

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scherzer Took a Ball Off His Face in a Bunting Drill

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    White Sox Extending Netting to Foul Poles

    They're the first MLB team to extend protective netting that far

    MLB logo
    MLB

    White Sox Extending Netting to Foul Poles

    They're the first MLB team to extend protective netting that far

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Top 50 Candidates for MLB Trade Deadline

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Top 50 Candidates for MLB Trade Deadline

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Altuve Could Return to Astros on Wednesday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Altuve Could Return to Astros on Wednesday

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com