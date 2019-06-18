Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Tuesday

Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After TuesdayJune 18, 2019
The second set of matches at the 2019 Copa America are underway, with each team either trying to build on their first performance or make up for a bad showing.
Monday's action featured all four teams from Group A, including host Brazil trying to live up to expectations as the tournament favorites. Peru, Venezuela and Bolivia also all came into the day looking for their first win of the week.
Follow along for a breakdown of Day 5 of the competition.
Tuesday Results
Peru 3, Bolivia 1
Brazil vs. Venezuela, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Full schedule available at the tournament's official site
Recap
Peru 3, Bolivia 1
Paolo Guerrero had a goal and an assist as Peru earned a come-from-behind victory over Bolivia.
Los Incas appeared to be in trouble down 1-0 in the first half, but Guerrero was able to get the equalizer just before halftime after a brilliant long pass from Christian Cueva:
This seemed to wake the squad up in the second half as Peru had cleaner passes and more opportunities near the net.
It eventually led to a second goal as Jefferson Farfan showcased his athleticism on a header from Guerrero:
After keeping the pressure on the squad, the Peruvians eventually sealed the win when Edison Flores chipped the keeper late in stoppage time.
Bolivia was fortunate to get the early lead in this match as the opening goal came on a handball from defender Carlos Zambrano.
Marcelo Moreno took care of business from the spot, scoring the penalty to give the Bolivians the lead after 28 minutes of action. This put the squad in good shape based on its history:
Unfortunately, the squad had limited opportunities for the rest of the match and couldn't bounce back after giving up the lead in the second half.
Even with a one-goal advantage, Peru was the aggressor with a lot of shots on goal over the final half hour. The team will now take on Brazil in a match that could decide the winner of Group A.
Bolivia will face Venezuela in its next match, hoping to come away with at least one positive result in this tournament.
Group Table
Group A
Peru: 4 pts, +2 GD
Brazil: 3 pts, +3 GD
Venezuela: 1 pt, 0 GD
Bolivia: 0 pts, -5 GD
Wednesday Schedule
Group B
Colombia vs. Qatar, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Argentina vs. Paraguay, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
