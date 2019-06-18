Gareth Bale's Agent: Loan Move Away from Real Madrid 'Not Going to Happen'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, said on Tuesday that the Wales international will not leave Real Madrid on loan in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger has fallen out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Barnett has ruled out the possibility of the 29-year-old leaving on loan, according to Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports News:

"A loan move is not going to happen. I don't think he wants to go out on loan. He's got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu. Obviously, Gareth's situation at Real hasn't improved."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.