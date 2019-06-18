Video: Watch 'Last Chance U: Indy Part 2' Trailer; Release Date Announced

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Indy Pirates are going to be in the national spotlight again.

The community college team located in Independence, Kansas, will be featured on the upcoming season of Netflix's Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 that starts on July 19. The popular show that depicts junior college football teams released a teaser trailer on Tuesday:

Chris Korman of For The Win provided a glimpse of what to expect in the coming season, noting it will be the first time the show documents a losing campaign for the team it is highlighting.

Independence Community College went 2-8 in its last season, winning just its first and last games on the schedule.

The wins and losses aren't the only subplots to follow, as coach Jason Brown found himself in the headlines leading up to the show's release. Korman noted Brown resigned after it was revealed he referred to himself as Hitler in a text message he sent to a German player on the team.