Video: Patrick Beverley Talks Possibly Joining Lakers, Importance of Money in FA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley acknowledged Tuesday that money will be play the biggest role in where he signs as a free agent this offseason.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Beverley said that his focus is on "securing my family's future."

When asked specifically about the possibility of signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending the past two seasons with the L.A. Clippers, Beverley said, "You've got Anthony Davis, LeBron James. They made themselves a very, very exciting team."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.