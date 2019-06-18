Report: Pogba Convinced Manchester United He Was Committed Before Transfer Push

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at Parc des Princes on March 6, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's apparent desire to "have a new challenge" may have come as news to Manchester United after the midfielder reportedly "convinced" manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was committed to staying at Old Trafford.

The London Evening Standard's James Robson has reported how Solskjaer "has been left red-faced after Pogba began the process of trying to secure a move" to Real Madrid: "Solskjaer held talks with the France international amid interest from Real manager Zinedine Zidane to determine his commitment to Old Trafford. And he was left in the belief Pogba was intent on winning trophies at United and be central to this summer's rebuild."

Pogba recently talked up a desire to move on, saying "it could be a good time" to seek pastures new, per David Hytner and Sid Lowe of the Guardian.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pogba Convinced Man Utd He Wanted to Stay

    But then pushed for a move in public 👀

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Pogba Convinced Man Utd He Wanted to Stay

    But then pushed for a move in public 👀

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Bale in Madrid Limbo as Agent Rules Out Loan

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Bale in Madrid Limbo as Agent Rules Out Loan

    via Mail Online

    Dalot to Fight for Man Utd Spot Amid Wan-Bissaka Rumours

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Dalot to Fight for Man Utd Spot Amid Wan-Bissaka Rumours

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Palace Not Budging on $88M Wan-Bissaka Price

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Palace Not Budging on $88M Wan-Bissaka Price

    The Independent
    via The Independent