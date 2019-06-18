Report: Pogba Convinced Manchester United He Was Committed Before Transfer Push

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's apparent desire to "have a new challenge" may have come as news to Manchester United after the midfielder reportedly "convinced" manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was committed to staying at Old Trafford.

The London Evening Standard's James Robson has reported how Solskjaer "has been left red-faced after Pogba began the process of trying to secure a move" to Real Madrid: "Solskjaer held talks with the France international amid interest from Real manager Zinedine Zidane to determine his commitment to Old Trafford. And he was left in the belief Pogba was intent on winning trophies at United and be central to this summer's rebuild."

Pogba recently talked up a desire to move on, saying "it could be a good time" to seek pastures new, per David Hytner and Sid Lowe of the Guardian.

