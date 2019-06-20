Ranking the Top 10 Defenses in NFL History

1 of 11

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

During nearly 100 years of NFL football, there have been hundreds of great defensive teams and thousands of star defenders. Whittling that massive list down to 10 teams is next to impossible, and there are many squads that narrowly missed the cut.

Here's a look at a handful that stood out.

1977 Atlanta Falcons

You can be forgiven if the '77 Falcons don't jump out as having had an all-time defense—those Falcons went 7-7 and continued a playoff drought that lasted from the team's inception in 1966 until 1978. But while the 1977 Falcons may not have been an especially good team, the defense was another story. Over 14 games, the unit allowed just 129 points—still a record for the fewest points per game surrendered in a season in the Super Bowl era (not counting the 1982 strike-shortened campaign).

1975 Los Angeles Rams

The 1975 Rams were a post-Fearsome Foursome team that couldn't maintain their regular-season success into the playoffs. But led by Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen and Jack Youngblood (not to mention the star of a lousy '80s TV show in Fred Dryer) the Rams won 12 of 14 games, including the last six of the regular season—a stretch over which they gave up just 32 points. L.A.'s 9.6 points per game allowed in 1975 remains the third-best mark in league history.

2008 Pittsburgh Steelers

It wasn't the Steel Curtain defense of the 1970s, but Dick LeBeau's best Blitzburgh defense helped lead the Steelers to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. The Steelers led the NFL in yards allowed (237.2) and points allowed (13.9) in 2008, and their 51 sacks trailed only the Dallas Cowboys' 59. LeBeau's zone-blitz concepts, which feature pass-rushers coming from odd angles while others drop into coverage, are still being used by some NFL teams over a decade later.

1962 Green Bay Packers

Yep, that's right. Believe it or not, football was actually played before the first Super Bowl. The 1962 Packers allowed 10.6 points per game on the way to a 13-1 record and an NFL championship, and they held half their opponents to seven or fewer points. This Packers team featured five eventual Hall of Famers—defensive linemen Willie Davis and Henry Jordan, linebacker Ray Nitschke, cornerback Herb Adderley, and safety Willie Wood.

1969 Kansas City Chiefs

Technically speaking, the 1969 Kansas City Chiefs aren't an NFL team at all—they were the final champions of the AFL before they went on to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. But that Super Bowl win earns them at least an honorable mention—well, that win and a defense that boasted three Hall of Famers in Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier. The Chiefs allowed just 12.6 points per game in 1969 and followed that up with a three-game march to a title in which they surrendered just 20 total.