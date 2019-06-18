Ranking the Top 10 Offenses in NFL History

1 of 11

Uncredited/Associated Press

It was almost impossible to whittle down all the great offenses in NFL history to only 10. Fans and pundits will say plenty of offenses deserved inclusion here but didn't make the cut.

In no particular order, the following offenses barely missed out.

1998 Denver Broncos

Despite not having quarterback John Elway for a quarter of the season, the 1998 Broncos were third in the NFL in total offense, seventh in passing, second in rushing and led the AFC with 31.3 points per game. They were all about the hard-charging running of tailback Terrell Davis, who paced the league with 2,008 rushing yards and helped lead Denver to a second straight Super Bowl win in Elway's final season.

1967 Oakland Raiders

If your quarterback's nickname is "The Mad Bomber," your team likely had a prolific offense. In 1967, Daryle Lamonica topped 3,200 passing yards with 30 scores. While the Raiders' skill-position players didn't have gaudy individual numbers, Oakland ranked inside the top five in total offense, passing and rushing and led all teams in scoring by a wide margin. The Raiders were still in the AFL at this point, but they remain 11th in points per game all-time, and they outscored their opponents by a 2-1 margin until the Packers flattened them in Super Bowl II.

2018 Los Angeles Rams

This won't be the last time you'll see the Rams featured here (Greatest Show on What?). Although Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overshadowed last year's Rams, they were still formidable in their own right. Overflowing with offensive talent and run by head coach Sean McVay, one of the league's brightest offensive minds, the Rams were a top-five offense in every major statistical category and scored 32.9 points per game, good for 12th-best all-time.

2012 New England Patriots

This also won't be the last time that Tom Terrific and the Beantown Bombers make an appearance here. The 2012 Patriots didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but they put on quite the offensive show. They averaged almost 428 yards of offense per game, posted top-seven rankings in both passing and rushing and scored 34.8 points per game, tied for fifth-most in NFL history.

1994 San Francisco 49ers

The 1994 49ers were one of the few powerhouse offenses that managed to bring home a championship. Led by an MVP quarterback in Steve Young and the best wide receiver in league history in Jerry Rice, the 49ers went 13-3 and ranked sixth in rushing, fourth in passing, second in total offense and first in scoring by nearly a touchdown per game.

1984 Miami Dolphins

The '84 Dolphins weren't a great running team, averaging just under 120 yards a game and slotting 16th in the NFL. But they didn't need to be. Led by the first 5,000-yard quarterback in league history in Dan Marino, the 'Fins led the league in passing, total offense and scoring on the way to a berth in Super Bowl XIX. No other NFL team that year averaged 400 total yards, 300 passing yards or 30 points per game. Damn you, Joe Montana.