Report: 76ers Could Pursue Danny Green, Terrence Ross If Jimmy Butler Leaves

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green celebrates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking at a critical offseason after Jimmy Butler expectedly declined his player option and joined Tobias Harris as players set for free agency, and Jordan Brenner of The Athletic explored some of the team's potential paths.

One involved re-signing Harris and pursuing wing depth should Butler leave.

In that scenario, Brenner suggested Philadelphia "would likely try to bring back [JJ] Redick while also pursuing another free agent—sources mentioned Danny Green and Terrence Ross as possibilities."

             

