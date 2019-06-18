Mike Conley Trade Rumors: Celtics, Jazz, Pacers, Pistons Eyeing Grizzlies PG

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz are among the teams interested in Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, according to The Athletic's Jordan Brenner.

The 31-year-old is owed $32.5 million next season and has a $34.5 million option for 2020-21.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

