Copa America 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Tuesday

Hosts Brazil are back in action at the 2019 Copa America on Tuesday when they face Venezuela in their second Group A match at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

The Selecao could secure a spot in the knockout rounds with a victory after opening their campaign by beating Bolivia 3-0.

Bolivia are also playing on Tuesday and are in need of a positive result when they face Peru at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana.

Here are the full details for both fixtures (match odds via Oddschecker):

Bolivia (7-1) vs. Peru (1-2): 6:30 p.m. local (5:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. BST) on Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Brazil (2-13) vs. Venezuela (28-1): 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Wednesday) on Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live-streaming be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and ESPN+ in the USA, and Premier Player in the UK.

Brazil were eventually comfortable in winning their opening match against Bolivia, but the Sao Paulo crowd voiced their displeasure when it was 0-0 at the break:

They improved in the second half, with Philippe Coutinho's brace and Everton's fine goal earning Brazil a well-deserved victory against an ultra-defensive Bolivia.

At No. 62 in the world rankings, La Verde are likely the least difficult team Brazil will face in this year's Copa America.

However, it would be no surprise if Venezuela, ranked No. 33, set up in similarly defensive fashion against the Selecao on Tuesday.

They will hold little hope of winning, but another draw would be valuable to their cause after they opened the competition with a 0-0 stalemate against Peru.

In order to combat another stern defensive side, Brazil need to be more ambitious, and crucially, manager Tite needs to be more adventurous with his selection.

Against Bolivia, both Casemiro and Fernandinho started in midfield. Against better sides later in the tournament, that could well be an effective tactic.

But it was an unnecessarily defensive approach against Bolivia, and it would be similarly so against Venezuela.

Brazil have more than enough attacking talent to blow Venezuela away on Tuesday, but Tite must set his side up to allow the likes of Coutinho, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and David Neres to thrive.

Peru, meanwhile, will likely have to combat a similarly defensive setup from Bolivia as Brazil did.

They can learn from Brazil's mistake in starting with too cautious an approach and aim to bombard Bolivia's goal early.

If they can make an early breakthrough, La Verde will have to change their approach, and that should open up more spaces for Peru to exploit.

Given that Los Incas' final group-stage game is against Brazil, they need a victory on Tuesday to give themselves the best chance of making the knockout rounds.

Predictions: Bolivia 0-1 Peru; Brazil 3-0 Venezuela