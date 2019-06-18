Argentina vs. Paraguay: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Jam Media/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to get their first win of the 2019 Copa America on Wednesday when they face Paraguay in their second Group B match at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

La Albiceleste are currently bottom of their pool after losing their tournament opener 2-0 against Colombia.

Paraguay, meanwhile, had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Qatar despite leading 2-0 after 56 minutes.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details as one of the tournament favourites looks to kick-start their campaign:

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday)

TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA), ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Argentina 5-11, Draw 7-2, Paraguay 15-2

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Messi has endured near-unrivalled success at club level after establishing himself as arguably the best player of all time in 15 trophy-laden years with Barcelona's senior side.

As part of the Argentina national team, though, his career has been largely one of disappointment.

Three consecutive summers of disappointment in the finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America briefly caused the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to retire from international football.

Before this year's Copa America in Brazil, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero said he was excited to help Messi finally break his major international trophy drought:

A 2-0 defeat to Colombia was hardly the best start for Lionel Scaloni's side, and many of the problems that have often dogged Argentina were apparent again:

Messi admitted after the match "it will take us a while to accept and process the defeat," per The Independent's Samuel Lovett.

The problem is, they only have a few days.

Paraguay will be relishing the chance to take on an Argentina side clearly reeling from their opening match.

Only managing a point against Qatar after Oscar Cardozo and Derlis Gonzalez gave them a two-goal cushion was a blow for Paraguay.

But as the odds suggest, they are underdogs for the clash with Argentina, and they have already shown in the tournament they have attacking talent.

With La Albiceleste so vulnerable and facing an early exit from the tournament if they don't win on Wednesday, Paraguay could cause an upset if they prey on Argentina's nerves and frustrate their attackers.

Messi, of course, will need to be well-marshalled, but it has been illustrated time and time again that he cannot win games on his own with Argentina as he does for Barca.