Argentina vs. Paraguay: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Argentina vs. Paraguay: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa AmericaJune 18, 2019
Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to get their first win of the 2019 Copa America on Wednesday when they face Paraguay in their second Group B match at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
La Albiceleste are currently bottom of their pool after losing their tournament opener 2-0 against Colombia.
Paraguay, meanwhile, had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Qatar despite leading 2-0 after 56 minutes.
Here are all the scheduling and viewing details as one of the tournament favourites looks to kick-start their campaign:
Date: Wednesday, June 19
Time: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday)
TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)
Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA), ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)
Odds: Argentina 5-11, Draw 7-2, Paraguay 15-2
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker
Messi has endured near-unrivalled success at club level after establishing himself as arguably the best player of all time in 15 trophy-laden years with Barcelona's senior side.
As part of the Argentina national team, though, his career has been largely one of disappointment.
Three consecutive summers of disappointment in the finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America briefly caused the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to retire from international football.
Before this year's Copa America in Brazil, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero said he was excited to help Messi finally break his major international trophy drought:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
Sergio Aguero on the Copa America: "I'm more excited about winning for Leo than for myself because he has played for so long and he has suffered so much. Whenever I talk with Leo, we always say 'Pray that one day it happens for us'. It's what he wants and it's what we all want." https://t.co/j4yMY8RK4z
A 2-0 defeat to Colombia was hardly the best start for Lionel Scaloni's side, and many of the problems that have often dogged Argentina were apparent again:
Andy West @andywest01
Another international tournament, another poor Argentina team. Lacking cohesion, no control in midfield, defensively weak. Messi played neither particularly well nor particularly badly, but no doubt he'll get blamed again.
Messi admitted after the match "it will take us a while to accept and process the defeat," per The Independent's Samuel Lovett.
The problem is, they only have a few days.
Paraguay will be relishing the chance to take on an Argentina side clearly reeling from their opening match.
Only managing a point against Qatar after Oscar Cardozo and Derlis Gonzalez gave them a two-goal cushion was a blow for Paraguay.
But as the odds suggest, they are underdogs for the clash with Argentina, and they have already shown in the tournament they have attacking talent.
With La Albiceleste so vulnerable and facing an early exit from the tournament if they don't win on Wednesday, Paraguay could cause an upset if they prey on Argentina's nerves and frustrate their attackers.
Messi, of course, will need to be well-marshalled, but it has been illustrated time and time again that he cannot win games on his own with Argentina as he does for Barca.
