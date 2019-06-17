Nets Rumors: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Not Given Qualifying Offer, Will Be FA

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will become an unrestricted free agent after the Brooklyn Nets declined to provide him with a qualifying offer, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets now have $46 million worth of cap space following the move. Per Spotrac, Hollis-Jefferson had a cap hold worth $7.4 million.

offseason, including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Wojnarowski previously reported that Irving "remains intensely interested" in joining the Nets.

The added cap space will allow the organization to afford the All-Star as well as some more talent to fill out the roster. The team could add even more room if it declines to provide a qualifying offer for D'Angelo Russell, who is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Hollis-Jefferson will now need to find a new home, but he should have plenty of interest on the open market.

The forward took a step back offensively this past season, averaging 8.9 points per game after averaging 13.9 per game in 2017-18, but his true value remains on the defensive end.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports broke down what he can provide on the court:

At just 24 years old, Hollis-Jefferson could still improve on both ends and become a valuable part of a team's rotation going forward.