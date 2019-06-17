2019 World Series Odds: Dodgers, Astros Favored to Meet in Latest Lines

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

There's going to be a rematch of the 2017 World Series this year if Las Vegas is to be believed.

Caesars Palace shared the latest Fall Classic odds, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are atop the list at +350 (bet $100 to win $350). The Houston Astros, who defeated the Dodgers for the championship two years ago, aren't far behind at +400, while the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs round out the top five:

It is no surprise the Dodgers and Astros have such favorable odds at this point of the season.

Los Angeles has the best record in the National League at 48-24 and is 10.5 games clear of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. It is the only team in the National League with a Cubs, Atlanta Braves or Milwaukee Brewers.

Teams that aren't even guarantees to win their division with more than half the season remaining aren't enticing bets in June to win the entire World Series.

The Astros are in a similar situation at 48-24. They find themselves 9.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers in the American League West and can likely put things on cruise control and still easily clinch a playoff spot. Minnesota (47-23, .671) is four points ahead of Houston for the AL's top record.

Houston has been one of Major League Baseball's steadiest forces in recent years, reaching at least the ALCS the last two years and having Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole anchoring the rotation. It has also performed well this season even though Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer have dealt with injuries, suggesting it will be all the more formidable when they return.

Los Angeles just may be waiting in October if that trio boosts the already-dominant Astros the rest of the way.