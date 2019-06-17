Police: 2 People Suffer 'Serious' Injuries in Shooting During Raptors' Parade

Police: 2 People Suffer 'Serious' Injuries in Shooting During Raptors' ParadeJune 17, 2019
The Toronto Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred Monday near Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, where the Toronto Raptors are celebrating their 2019 NBA championship:
Toronto Police OPS @TPSOperations
SHOOTING: Nathan Phillip's Square -Bay St and Albert St -Police have located 2 victims -Injuries serious but not life threatening -2 people in custody -2 firearms recovered -Investigating ^dh
Police said two victims suffered "serious but not life-threatening" injuries and there are two people in custody.
According to Stephanie Smyth of CP24, police said one of the victims was a woman and were asking for fans to remain calm to avoid a stampede in the square:
Stephanie Smyth @stephaniesmyth
#BREAKING - Toronto Police tell @CP24 woman has been shot at Bay and Queern...appealing for calm from the podium. Stampede feared at Nathan Phillips square.
The Toronto Star's Jennifer Pagliaro shared a video overlooking the celebration that appears to show fans running away from the scene.
Jennifer Pagliaro @jpags
I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security https://t.co/FEbhw88OqI
The Toronto Sun's Antonella Artuso and CBC's Meagan Fitzpatrick shared a look at Nathan Phillips Square from ground level as word of the shooting spread (warning: video contains profanity):
Antonella Artuso @suntooz
Warning: bad language. Fans started running on Bay Street. #WeTheNorh https://t.co/VpfOkEV5pz
Meagan Fitzpatrick @fitzpatrick_m
And again. People running away from the right side. Not sure what’s going on https://t.co/1fEoGoaVMl
According to Reuters' Tyler Choi, an estimated 2 million people traveled to downtown Toronto for the parade and victory rally. Sportsnet's Faizal Khamisa reported some fans were camping out Sunday night in preparation for the event.
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
THE WHOLE CITY OF TORONTO OUT HERE 🤯🤯 #WeTheNorthDay | @Raptors https://t.co/UK3Oe1VbNM
The city of Toronto tweeted at 11:59 a.m. ET that Nathan Phillips Square was at capacity and no more fans would be permitted in the area.
The Raptors won their first-ever championship after defeating the Golden State Warriors Thursday in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Toronto FC were the last major sports champions in the city when they won an MLS Cup in 2017.
