Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Execs Believe Pelicans 'Monitoring' Potential Deal

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans apparently aren't finished making blockbuster deals after trading away Anthony Davis.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, general manager David Griffin could move the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, which was acquired in the recent trade with the Los Angeles Lakers along with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and two other first-round picks.

The Pelicans reportedly have their eyes on Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who they are "monitoring in a potential trade."

Although New Orleans seemingly has the assets needed to pull off this move, the Wizards might not want to make a deal.

"The franchise has been adamant for months that it hopes to build around Beal," per Charania.

There is also uncertainty in the team's front office as interim president Tommy Sheppard appears set to run the draft, but Washington plans to recruit Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri this offseason, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ujiri showed last year with the Kawhi Leonard trade that he isn't afraid to trade away a superstar if it could help the team.

It will also be easier for the Wizards to find a trade partner for Beal than John Wall, who is coming off an Achilles injury and has at least three years and $122.4 million left on his contract plus a $46.8 million player option for 2022-23.

The Pelicans could acquire Beal and quickly become a threat in the Western Conference while pairing him next to Zion Williamson and other young talent.