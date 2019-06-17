Antonio Conte Agreed to Join Roma Before Inter Milan Move, Says Francesco Totti

Antonio Conte Agreed to Join Roma Before Inter Milan Move, Says Francesco TottiJune 17, 2019
Antonio Conte agreed to join Roma before replacing Luciano Spalletti as Inter Milan manager, according to club legend Francesco Totti.
The former Chelsea boss moved to the San Siro in May after a year out of management, but Totti says he came close to taking the helm at the Stadio Olimpico.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
"I spoke with Antonio Conte: he had given his 'okay' to become Roma coach," he said, per Jamie Smith at Goal."Then, he went to Inter."
Totti went on to explain why Conte did not move to the Italian capital:
footballitalia @footballitalia
Totti: "I said the only one who can transform #ASRoma right now is Antonio Conte. He had given us the all-clear as we saw and talked to him many times, but then there were problems and he changed his mind" https://t.co/kVy1Ug5bXv
Conte is regarded as one of Europe's top managers. He won three Serie A titles during his time in charge of Juventus and clinched the Premier League and FA Cup as Chelsea boss:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
2.14 - Antonio Conte averaged 2.14 points per game as a manager in the Premier League; only Sir Alex Ferguson (2.16) and Pep Guardiola (2.34) have averaged more in the competition's history (min. 10 games managed). Ciao. https://t.co/UuI7atnlVD
He has now returned to Italy with Inter where he will be charged with challenging Juventus for the title and bringing silverware to the San Siro.
The Nerazzurri finished in fourth place last season, a distant 21 points off top spot. However, their league position also means they have qualified to play in the UEFA Champions League again next season.
Meanwhile, Roma have since brought in Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk as manager on a two-year deal:
AS Roma English @ASRomaEN
It's official - Paulo Fonseca will be the new head coach of #ASRoma! Welcome Paulo! 🐺
Yet Fonesca will not work with Totti as the World Cup winner has resigned from his role as a director of the club:
Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri
Totti: “I resign as Roma executive. It’s a very bad day for me. I was never given the chance to work practically on the technical area. Presidents, players, managers come and go. But legends never go”
Football commentator Matteo Bonetti said Totti's departure will have an impact at the club:
Matteo Bonetti @TheCalcioGuy
James Pallotta wasn’t exactly revered by Roma fans before today. After these Totti comments, the relationship between fan base and ownership is irreparable.
The 42-year-old spent his entire playing career at Roma and then moved upstairs when he finally hung up his boots in 2017. He follows another club legend, Daniele De Rossi, in leaving the Serie A club this summer.
Juve and Milan cause Dzeko's move to Inter to stall