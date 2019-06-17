Antonio Conte Agreed to Join Roma Before Inter Milan Move, Says Francesco Totti

Matej Divizna/Getty Images

Antonio Conte agreed to join Roma before replacing Luciano Spalletti as Inter Milan manager, according to club legend Francesco Totti.

The former Chelsea boss moved to the San Siro in May after a year out of management, but Totti says he came close to taking the helm at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I spoke with Antonio Conte: he had given his 'okay' to become Roma coach," he said, per Jamie Smith at Goal."Then, he went to Inter."

Totti went on to explain why Conte did not move to the Italian capital:

Conte is regarded as one of Europe's top managers. He won three Serie A titles during his time in charge of Juventus and clinched the Premier League and FA Cup as Chelsea boss:

He has now returned to Italy with Inter where he will be charged with challenging Juventus for the title and bringing silverware to the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri finished in fourth place last season, a distant 21 points off top spot. However, their league position also means they have qualified to play in the UEFA Champions League again next season.

Meanwhile, Roma have since brought in Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk as manager on a two-year deal:

Yet Fonesca will not work with Totti as the World Cup winner has resigned from his role as a director of the club:

Football commentator Matteo Bonetti said Totti's departure will have an impact at the club:

The 42-year-old spent his entire playing career at Roma and then moved upstairs when he finally hung up his boots in 2017. He follows another club legend, Daniele De Rossi, in leaving the Serie A club this summer.