Report: Chelsea Reject Willian Transfer Bids from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly rejected bids for Brazil winger Willian, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid each said to have offered £35 million.



Sky Sports News reported the Blues rebuffed the offers even though Willian, 30, is entering the final year of his contract, as they are eager to keep hold of him.

Chelsea will be keen to retain as much talent as possible this summer after FIFA suspended the club from registering new players for the next two transfer windows.

