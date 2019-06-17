Nikola Vucevic Rumors: Kings 'Not Expected to Chase' Magic Star in Free Agency

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly not planning to pursue free-agent center Nikola Vucevic despite a glaring need at the position.

James Ham of NBC Sports reported the Kings do not feel Vucevic fits their uptempo style. The All-Star big man is coming off a career year that saw him average 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while hitting 36.4 percent of his shots from three.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.