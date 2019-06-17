Nikola Vucevic Rumors: Kings 'Not Expected to Chase' Magic Star in Free Agency

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry's arm, left, reaches in to try to stop Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic for getting to the basket during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly not planning to pursue free-agent center Nikola Vucevic despite a glaring need at the position.

James Ham of NBC Sports reported the Kings do not feel Vucevic fits their uptempo style. The All-Star big man is coming off a career year that saw him average 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while hitting 36.4 percent of his shots from three.

      

