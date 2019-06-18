Mexico vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Mexico and Canada will face off for supremacy in Group A at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday at the Mile High Stadium in Denver.

The two sides are a cut above their opponents in the group, Martinique and Cuba.

Canada eased to a 4-0 win over the former in their first match, while Mexico thrashed the latter 7-0.

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. BST Thursday)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Mexico (3-13), Draw (11-2), Canada (14-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Mexico are without the likes of Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano from their attacking options at this year's tournament, but that didn't stop them running riot against Cuba on Saturday.

Uriel Antuna scored his first three senior goals for El Tri, while Raul Jimenez netted a brace. Diego Reyes and Alexis Vega also got on the scoresheet (U.S. only):

Football writer Cesar Hernandez was impressed with Mexico's performance:

Canada were similarly strong, if not quite as clinical.

Jonathan David, 19, scored either side of half-time before Junior Hoilett and Scott Arfield each found the net.

Les Rouges could meet Mexico for a second time in the tournament if both teams reach the semi-finals, and manager John Herdman said he has a "plan in mind" ahead of Wednesday's meeting, per MLS Soccer's Scott French.

"We'll probably see the Mexicans, if it goes to plan, late in the tournament," he said. "So how much we want to show them in this first game is also something to keep consideration."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Canada have not beaten Mexico since the quarter-finals of the 2000 Gold Cup, on their way to winning the tournament.

El Tri have scored 20 goals in five matches since manager Gerardo Martino took charge, so despite missing several important players, their attack might be too much for Canada to handle.