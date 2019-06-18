Mexico vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

PASADENA, CA - JUNE 15: Uriel Atuna #22 of Mexico celebrates his hat trick during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A match between Mexico and Cuba at the Rose Bowl on June 15, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Mexico won the match 7-0 (Photo: Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Mexico and Canada will face off for supremacy in Group A at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday at the Mile High Stadium in Denver.

The two sides are a cut above their opponents in the group, Martinique and Cuba.

Canada eased to a 4-0 win over the former in their first match, while Mexico thrashed the latter 7-0.

                               

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. BST Thursday)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Mexico (3-13), Draw (11-2), Canada (14-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

                 

Mexico are without the likes of Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano from their attacking options at this year's tournament, but that didn't stop them running riot against Cuba on Saturday.

Uriel Antuna scored his first three senior goals for El Tri, while Raul Jimenez netted a brace. Diego Reyes and Alexis Vega also got on the scoresheet (U.S. only):

Football writer Cesar Hernandez was impressed with Mexico's performance:

Canada were similarly strong, if not quite as clinical.

Jonathan David, 19, scored either side of half-time before Junior Hoilett and Scott Arfield each found the net.

Les Rouges could meet Mexico for a second time in the tournament if both teams reach the semi-finals, and manager John Herdman said he has a "plan in mind" ahead of Wednesday's meeting, per MLS Soccer's Scott French.

"We'll probably see the Mexicans, if it goes to plan, late in the tournament," he said. "So how much we want to show them in this first game is also something to keep consideration."

Canada have not beaten Mexico since the quarter-finals of the 2000 Gold Cup, on their way to winning the tournament.

El Tri have scored 20 goals in five matches since manager Gerardo Martino took charge, so despite missing several important players, their attack might be too much for Canada to handle.

