Copa America 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Prediction for Monday Match

Copa America 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Prediction for Monday MatchJune 17, 2019
Chile will begin their Copa America defence against guest team Japan on Monday at the Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
La Roja are the two-time reigning South American champions after winning the tournament back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
Meanwhile, Japan are making their second appearance as an invited team, having also participated in the 1999 edition.
Date: Monday, June 17
Time: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday)
TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)
Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)
Odds: Japan (15-2), Draw (10-3), Chile (8-15)
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker
Japan have named a young squad and are evidently using the tournament as a way to get valuable experience ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
Only five players are older than 22, and only seven of their 23 players have been capped at all.
Much of their experience will come from Shinji Okazaki, who has 50 goals in 116 appearances for the Samurai Blue, and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, who has 88 caps to his name.
Otherwise, all eyes will be on 18-year-old Takefusa Kubo, who has just joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo.
Scouted Football ran the rule over the promising youngster:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Before he makes the move to Madrid, Kubo is going to the Copa América. Japan - one of two guest teams at the tournament - have taken a young squad to South America; it seems likely that he'll get some minutes in Brazil. He only made his senior international debut last Sunday. https://t.co/0ETsvpqecB
Chile's squad is almost the polar opposite to Japan's, with six players boasting more than 100 international appearances apiece.
Only one player is under the age of 24—goalkeeper Yerko Urra, 22, who is likely to be their third choice—and eight are 30 or older.
Chile will hope their experienced side can take them to a historic victory:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
2 - Chile 🇨🇱 have won each of the last two Copa America tournaments (2015 and 2016) – if they win on this occasion, they will be just the second team to win three in a row, after Argentina in 1945, 1946 and 1947. Dream. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/SDY8P5xll7
However, many of their best players, such as Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, are now past their prime. They failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup last year as a result.
It seems unlikely therefore that they will win the Copa for a third tournament running.
Their experience should give them an edge over a Japan side that includes many players tasting senior international football for the first time, though.
Prediction: Japan 0-2 Chile
