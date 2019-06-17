Copa America 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Prediction for Monday Match

ANDRES PINA/Getty Images

Chile will begin their Copa America defence against guest team Japan on Monday at the Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

La Roja are the two-time reigning South American champions after winning the tournament back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Japan are making their second appearance as an invited team, having also participated in the 1999 edition.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday)

TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Japan (15-2), Draw (10-3), Chile (8-15)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker



Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Japan have named a young squad and are evidently using the tournament as a way to get valuable experience ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Only five players are older than 22, and only seven of their 23 players have been capped at all.

Much of their experience will come from Shinji Okazaki, who has 50 goals in 116 appearances for the Samurai Blue, and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, who has 88 caps to his name.

Otherwise, all eyes will be on 18-year-old Takefusa Kubo, who has just joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo.

Scouted Football ran the rule over the promising youngster:

Chile's squad is almost the polar opposite to Japan's, with six players boasting more than 100 international appearances apiece.

Only one player is under the age of 24—goalkeeper Yerko Urra, 22, who is likely to be their third choice—and eight are 30 or older.

Chile will hope their experienced side can take them to a historic victory:

However, many of their best players, such as Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, are now past their prime. They failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup last year as a result.

It seems unlikely therefore that they will win the Copa for a third tournament running.

Their experience should give them an edge over a Japan side that includes many players tasting senior international football for the first time, though.

Prediction: Japan 0-2 Chile