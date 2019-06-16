Fred VanVleet: 'Nothing More' Raptors Can to Do to Recruit Kawhi Leonard to Stay

David Sherman/Getty Images

If you believe Fred VanVleet, the Toronto Raptors have already made their best sales pitch as they try to convince Kawhi Leonard to sign a contract extension this summer.

VanVleet told reporters Sunday there's nothing else the Raptors can do after they won an NBA championship:

"I think for us, there is nothing more that we can do. We've done it. The city has done it. This franchise had done it. The coaches have done it. My teammates have done it. We've done our job. The best way to recruit somebody is to just be yourself over the course of the year, and I would assume that he knows what is here and what makes this place special."

VanVleet jokingly added that if Leonard happens to sign with another team, "then we just have to kick his ass next year."

Leonard can become a free agent by opting out of his $21.3 million option for next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on a Friday episode of SportsCenter the Los Angeles Clippers "are at the very top" of Leonard's wish list and the Raptors "still have work to do" before the start of free agency on June 30.

Toronto does have the ability to offer Leonard a contract worth $190 million over five years. No other team can offer him more than four years and $141 million.

If Leonard's time with the Raptors only lasts one season, it was as close to perfection as anyone could have hoped for. The franchise won its first title, and he was named NBA Finals MVP after averaging 28.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in six games against the Golden State Warriors.