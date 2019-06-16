Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Sunday

Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After SundayJune 16, 2019
The 2019 Copa America continued Sunday in Brazil with two initial group-stage matches as teams looked to establish themselves as early contenders.
After Colombia stunned Lionel Messi and Argentina in the first Group B game, Paraguay and Qatar faced off to finish the group's opening set of games. Elsewhere, Group C play started Sunday with a showdown between Uruguay and Ecuador.
Here is a look at the scores, updated tables and a recap for Sunday’s action.
Sunday Results
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
Uruguay vs. Ecuador, 6 p.m. ET
Updated Group Tables
Group A
Brazil: 3 pts, +3 GD
Peru: 1 pt, 0 GD
Venezuela: 1 pt, 0 GD
Bolivia: 0 pts, -3 GD
Group B
Colombia: 3 pts, +2 GD
Paraguay: 1 pt, 0 GD
Qatar: 1 pt, 0 GD
Argentina: 0 pts, -2 GD
Group C
Uruguay: 0 pts, 0 GD
Chile: 0 pts, 0 GD
Japan: 0 pts, 0 GD
Ecuador: 0 pts, 0 GD
Monday Schedule
Japan vs. Chile, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
The full schedule can be found on the tournament’s official site.
Sunday Recap
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
Both Paraguay and Qatar earned a point for their draw Sunday, but the latter is surely feeling better about the result.
It appeared as if Paraguay would cruise to victory when they earned a penalty kick in the first four minutes of the game. Their corner kick drew a handball, and Oscar Cardozo buried the ensuing kick to put his side on top.
Selección Paraguaya @Albirroja
⚪🔴 #Albirroja 🏆 #CopaAmerica "Brasil 2019" ✅ Grupo B - Fecha 1 ⏳ 4' | GOOOOL DE OSCAR CARDOZO 🇵🇾 #Paraguay 1️⃣-0️⃣ #Qatar 🇶🇦 ⚽ #ElSueñoQueNosUne 🙌🏼 https://t.co/KbXCcFvWkL
That was the only goal of the first half, as Paraguay’s defense made sure to squander any opportunities Qatar created.
The breathing room came in the 56th minute when Derlis Gonzalez unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box into the back of the net. It seemed to be enough to give Paraguay three early points to draw even with Colombia, but Qatar had other ideas.
Almoez Ali scored a beauty by bending it into the corner from outside the box to pull within 2-1, and Boualem Khoukhi tallied the equalizer to complete the head-turning comeback.
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS
GOAL ⚽️ #Qatar are back level! Boualem Khoukhi's deflected shot flies up into the air and eventually makes its way into the back of the net. 🇵🇾 2 - 2 🇶🇦 Watch 👉 https://t.co/SUEOPoR3wD #beINCopa #PARQAT #CopaAmerica https://t.co/CPnmDZcSEv
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS
FT: 🇵🇾 2 - 2 🇶🇦 #Paraguay squandered a two goal lead in the 2nd half and that could prove to be a valuable point for #Qatar. #beINCopa #PARQAT #CopaAmerica https://t.co/HIj5tGOJn1
Qatar maintained its physical defense from there to keep the game tied and ultimately controlled 57 percent of the possession, per ESPN.com.
As a result of the draw, Messi and Argentina are looking up at the entire group.
