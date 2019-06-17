Brazil vs. Venezuela: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Brazil are fancied to make it two wins from two at the 2019 Copa America when they face Venezuela in Group A at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 3-0 hammering of Bolivia. It showcased the enviable flair in manager Tite's squad. He can call on talents such as Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus to punish a Venezuela team coming off a disappointing 0-0 draw with Peru in their opener.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday) BST

TV Info: Premier Sports (UK)



Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds

Brazil: 1-6

Venezuela: 22-1

Draw: 7-1

Odds per Oddschecker

The Selecao are creative enough to overwhelm Venezuela early. Coutinho may have struggled at club level for Barcelona this season, but the classy No. 10 has already made his mark in this tournament.

His two goals against Bolivia offered a reminder of the vision, technique and shooting power he uses to decide matches.

Coutinho's cause is aided by the presence of Richarlison. The versatile Everton forward offers power and pace from multiple angles in the final third.

Still just 22, Richarlison has been establishing himself as a key player at international level:

More quality is available in the form of Liverpool No. 9 Roberto Firmino. He's perfect to lead this forward line thanks to his penchant for dropping off the front and creating room for runs from out to in.

Burgeoning Ajax star David Neres is quick and perceptive enough to exploit any spaces Firmino creates.

Thanks to the match-winners in attacking areas, Brazil will have too much guile for Venezuela. The latter need Salomon Rondon to bully a defence that is ageing in key areas.

Centre-back Thiago Silva still holds the unit together at 34, while the full-back berths are occupied by 36-year-old Dani Alves and Filipe Luis, 33.

Without Rondon on form, though, Venezuela will lack the firepower needed to keep pace with the hosts.