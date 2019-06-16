Report: PSG Willing to Allow Neymar to Transfer If Club Get 'Considerable Offer'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell world-record signing Neymar if they receive a "considerable offer" for his signature.

L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi (h/t Get French Football News) said PSG would consider letting their €222 million man leave the Parc des Princes if the offer is sufficient:

Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported Neymar had lost his motivation in Paris and was seeking a return to Barcelona this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.