Report: PSG Willing to Allow Neymar to Transfer If Club Get 'Considerable Offer'

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 16, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 04: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice at Parc des Princes on May 04, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell world-record signing Neymar if they receive a "considerable offer" for his signature. 

L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi (h/t Get French Football News) said PSG would consider letting their €222 million man leave the Parc des Princes if the offer is sufficient:

Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported Neymar had lost his motivation in Paris and was seeking a return to Barcelona this summer.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

