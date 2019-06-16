Carli Lloyd, USA Beat Chile to Reach 2019 Women's World Cup Knockout Stage

United States' forward Carli Lloyd (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Reigning champions the United States reached the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after beating Chile 3-0 in Group F on Sunday. 

Carli Lloyd bagged a brace but missed a second-half penalty, while Julie Ertz also found the net thanks to a fine header at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The goals have put coach Jill Ellis' team back in top spot after Sweden beat Thailand 5-1 earlier in the day.

What's Next?

The U.S. and Sweden meet in Le Havre on Thursday, June 20, for the right to finish first in the group.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Highlight: Lloyd Misses Hat-Trick Chance from Penalty 🎥

    USWNT striker could have made it 4-0 from the spot

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Highlight: Save of the Tournament?

    Chile's Endler prevented USWNT's Press with huge save

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Chile Keeper Endler Bossing It 🎥

    USWNT could've scored so much more

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What Is a Galactico? 💰

    Ronaldo, Beckham & all Madrid's super signings over the years

    World Football logo
    World Football

