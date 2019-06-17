Celtics Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jayson Tatum, Clint Capela Trade Talks, More

Associated Press

Did the Boston Celtics win the Anthony Davis trade by losing out to the Los Angeles Lakers?

That may turn out to be the case. The Celtics had plenty of assets to trade and wanted to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the prospects for such a trade were never favorable for several reasons.

The primary factor was that the Davis camp had made it clear he was always interested in playing in Los Angeles for the long haul. While he had a year to go on his contract and would have been a wonderful asset for the Celtics, it appeared there was little chance he would sign with them for the long haul.

The Celtics knew this, and they would have been kidding themselves if they thought they could change Davis' mind.

Additionally, the Celtics were not about to put together a package that included young forward Jayson Tatum, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

The Celtics have three first-round draft picks coming up in the NBA draft, which could have been attractive to the Pelicans, along with Jaylen Brown and additional assets; but if Tatum was not going to be included, it would not have been enough to get New Orleans to say yes.

If the Celtics had made the deal for Davis, it could have hurt the team for the long term. Of course, if it had a Kawhi Leonard-type effect and they won the 2020 NBA title, that would have been a success. But any other result would have to be considered a disappointment or a failure.

The Celtics will have options on the trade front, and one of them may involve Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets. He could help Boston address its rebounding weakness (21st in rebounding rate), as the 6'10", 240-pound big man is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

The 25-year-old has four years remaining on a five-year, $90-million deal, and he would be a good fit for the team.

Himmelsbach reported that leagues sources said the Celtics have an interest in Capela, but the issue may once again revolve around the assets the team is willing to surrender to get the Houston rebounding ace. It doesn't seem likely Tatum would be available.

Al Horford has until Tuesday to decide whether he will opt in for the 2019-20 season. If he decides to stay with the Green, he will earn $31 million next season. That's a big payday to turn down, but if the 33-year-old feels the Celtics are not going to be able to make a run at a title, he could decide to move on.

The other choice could involve declining the option and signing a new, long-term deal with Boston.