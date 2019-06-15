Look: LeBron James Welcomes Anthony Davis to Lakers on IG After Reported Trade

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 16, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, smiles as he walks past New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The King has spoken.

Hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire All-Star forward Anthony Davis, LeBron James approved on Instagram.

"AD on da way!!" James captioned a photoshopped photo of himself and Davis in Lakers uniforms. "Let's get it bro! Just the beginning.."

The reported trade will send Davis to L.A. in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the Lakers' No. 4 overall pick in next week's draft.

James has never hid his desire to team up with Davis.

When asked in December how he would feel if Davis ever donned purple and gold, James told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

It appears James will be able to actualize that fantasy.

Related

    After Year of Turmoil, Lakers Look Ready to Contend

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    After Year of Turmoil, Lakers Look Ready to Contend

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Massive Risks and Rewards Behind This AD Trade

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Massive Risks and Rewards Behind This AD Trade

    Ramona Shelburne
    via ESPN.com

    Lonzo Could Be Exactly What Zion Needs in NOLA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Could Be Exactly What Zion Needs in NOLA

    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Land 2nd Star, but What Comes Next?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Land 2nd Star, but What Comes Next?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report