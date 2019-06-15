Look: LeBron James Welcomes Anthony Davis to Lakers on IG After Reported Trade

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The King has spoken.

Hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire All-Star forward Anthony Davis, LeBron James approved on Instagram.

"AD on da way!!" James captioned a photoshopped photo of himself and Davis in Lakers uniforms. "Let's get it bro! Just the beginning.."

The reported trade will send Davis to L.A. in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the Lakers' No. 4 overall pick in next week's draft.

James has never hid his desire to team up with Davis.

When asked in December how he would feel if Davis ever donned purple and gold, James told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

It appears James will be able to actualize that fantasy.