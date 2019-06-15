Darius Garland Says He's 'Best' Guard in 2019 NBA Draft Amid Cavaliers Rumors

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 16, 2019

Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland plays against Alcorn State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Most have pegged Ja Morant as the best guard in the upcoming 2019 NBA draft.

Vanderbilt's Darius Garland disagrees.

"I humbly say this, I think I'm the best [guard] in the draft," the 19-year-old said, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "I mean, I think I can do everything that an NBA team wants me to do."

McMenamin also reported that Garland "granted private workouts to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers" after previously pulling out of May's combine and sitting out Klutch Sports' pro day.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

