NBA Rumors: Teams Interested in Pelicans' No. 4 Pick from Anthony Davis Trade

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft that the New Orleans Pelicans landed as part of the Anthony Davis trade Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, talks are expected to continue over the next few days leading up to Thursday's draft.

Wojnarowski previously reported that the Pelicans sent Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including No. 4 overall this year.

In addition to the fourth pick, the Pelicans own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and they are expected to take Duke superstar Zion Williamson. After Zion, it is assumed that the Memphis Grizzlies will select Ja Morant second and the New York Knicks will pick RJ Barrett third.

If the first three picks play out that way, the top players available at No. 4 will include Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, Virginia swingman De'Andre Hunter and Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland.

With Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore on the roster as carryovers and about to be joined by Ball, Ingram, Hart and Williamson, the Pels' biggest need resides in the frontcourt.

Davis is gone, and it is also likely that power forward Julius Randle will opt out of the final year of his deal. New Orleans could potential re-sign him, but even if it does, it still needs more depth up front.

If the Pelicans exercise the team option on Jahlil Okafor's contract and re-sign power forward Cheick Diallo, the team's top options down low will be Okafor, Diallo and Christian Wood. Keeping the fourth pick and drafting a big is possible, but it would be a reach.

Provided New Orleans can't land an established big in exchange for the fourth pick, trading down to net additional assets and then taking Texas' Jaxson Hayes, Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele, Maryland's Bruno Fernando or Oregon's Bol Bol could be on the Pelicans' radar.

The Pelicans now have a ton of depth at guard and on the wing, and they also have a large collection of picks that can aid executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin in rounding out and fine-tuning the roster.

Even if New Orleans decides to keep the fourth pick and add another versatile player like Culver or Hunter, it could benefit the Pelicans in terms of giving head coach Alvin Gentry more options and the ability to mix and match his lineups next season.