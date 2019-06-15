Raptors Extend Las Vegas Celebrations of Finals Win vs. Warriors Ahead of Parade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates the team's NBA championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on June 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)
David Becker/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to stop celebrating their NBA title anytime soon.

After beating the Golden State Warriors on the road for the first championship in franchise history Thursday, the squad went directly to Las Vegas. They were expected back in their home city Saturday but will stay an extra night in the town, per ESPN.

Drake has unsurprisingly been hosting the team throughout Sin City, bringing them on stage at a club along with the Larry O'Brien Trophy:

The squad is apparently having too much fun for it to end, remaining in Nevada through Saturday night before going back to Canada on Sunday.

Fortunately, the players are expected back in time for Monday's championship parade in Toronto, set for 10 a.m. ET. 

